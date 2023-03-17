Dylan Kevin Vrooman killed by VAXX poison injections ( 2015 )

Many of you know our good friends Kevin and Magen Vrooman. A tragedy has struck his dear family. In his words "Dylan got his vaccination shots on Thursday and had been kinda sick when Magen went to get him out of bed this morning and found his face was down and not breathing. We did CPR and ambulance took him to the hospital but he could not be revived and has passed away."



Such heartbreak and sadness to lose a child. Our hearts go out to the family.

I have set up this page to help with funeral expenses. All money goes to the Vrooman family.

Please help in any way you can to a great family in their time of need.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/deahw98c

###

DYLAN VROOMAN OBITUARY

Dylan Kevin Vrooman

"Our Little Buddy"

Dylan Vrooman was born to Kevin and Magen Vrooman on July 18, 2014. Dylan was taken from us way too soon on Nov. 15, 2015. He was the happiest, loving, playful little brother. He was always smiling and laughing for everyone around him. He was so calm and sweet, his personality was contagious. We love our little buddy so much. His big sister Holly will definitely miss her little brother.

Dylan is survived by his parents, Kevin and Magen Vrooman, his sister Holly, his grandparents, Ryan and Noreen Pruyt, Chris and Lois Banks and Robert Vrooman. He is also survived by great-grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 20, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. in the Larkin Sunset Gardens Chapel, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 So.) where a viewing will be held Friday 12 Noon-1:45 p.m. Interment Larkin Sunset Gardens. Online condolences: www.larkincares.com

https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/saltlaketribune/name/dylan-vrooman-obituary?id=16241061

