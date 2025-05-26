NATO's Worst Nightmare became Reality: Russia Creates the World's Most Powerful Military Alliance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with foreign and Russian journalists. During this meeting, journalists posed questions to the Russian leader on a variety of topics, including the Ukrainian crisis and the relationship between Russia and China. Against this backdrop, I would like to draw your attention to one interesting question that was asked to Vladimir Putin. In particular, one of the journalists asked the Russian leader about a possible military alliance between Moscow and Beijing.................................................................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/