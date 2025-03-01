(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Elon Musk: If it's implanted with a robot, then that surgical procedure should be fast. We do have a game plan for what I call the 600-second surgery. In order to have better human-AI symbiosis, we must solve the bandwidth problem.

Clay Clark: He's talking about achieving symbiosis with AI. So some people might get lost in the jargon. Dr Judy, what say you?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: So I just ChatGPT. I'm using my AI. Can you tell? Symbiosis is a biological term that refers to close and often long term relationship between two different species, and we have symbiotic parasites. I'll give you an example. So there are microorganisms in our gut; we call them microbiome. We call them probiotics. We call them prebiotics because they're biological species which metabolize our food, and therefore, they work for us. A computer is not a species. The computer is not biological. A link or an electronic is not biological, therefore he's using the wrong word. You can't have symbiosis by something that's not biological, because symbiosis is a biological term.

02/27/2025 - Thrivetime Show with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v6pv6iy-doctor-mikovits-why-did-musk-post-the-following-we-are-on-the.html