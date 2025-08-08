NATO’s eastward push fueled Ukraine conflict - Mearsheimer

Renowned political scientist John Mearsheimer doubles down: NATO’s relentless push east and dragging Ukraine into its orbit is what forced Russia’s hand, sparking the ongoing conflict.

Gotham, a surveillance program developed by Peter Thiel’s CIA venture capital baby Palantir, is spreading like wildfire across the police forces of German states, currently operating in three, with four more planning to adopt it.

🔴 Gotham’s capabilities? Instantaneous access to an unprecedented array of info about persons of interest flagged by police, from name, age, address and criminal record to social media footprint. And it’s all powered by AI.

🔴 Local nonprofit Society for Civil Rights is up in arms over Gotham’s spread.

🗣 “Anyone who files a complaint, or is a victim of a crime, or even just happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, can attract police attention via this software,” Franziska Gorlitz, a lawyer for the group, told local media.

🔴 Society for Civil Rights has filed a formal constitutional complaint, citing Gotham’s breach of citizens’ rights to confidentiality of telecommunications and informational self-determination. But police aren’t especially eager to give it up.

🔴 An Campact .de petition against the software has gotten almost 300k signatures.

From links to Epstein to use as killware in Gaza and Ukraine, to rigging European democracies and building a ‘master database’ of every man, woman and child in the US, Palantir has a much-deserved reputation as one of Silicon Valley’s most notorious companies.