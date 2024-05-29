The Russian Military Conducted an Operation in Central Africa to FREE 21 Chadian Soldiers Captured by Islamic Militants - Ministry of Defense

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian military conducted an operation in Central Africa to free Chadian soldiers captured by Islamic militants - Ministry of Defense
21 soldiers were captured nine months ago when they cleared mines at an airport in the Tibesti region.
The prisoners were kept in inhumane conditions and tortured for 9 months. After the liberation, Chadian soldiers were provided with first aid by Russian doctors at temporary bases.