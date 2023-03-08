Military-Style Radio Manpacks for Civilians - Part I

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join me as I share with you my experience building military-style manpacks for civilian use. We'll talk about the what, why and how of building military-style manpacks for civilians. If you're a comms prepper, this one's for you.
