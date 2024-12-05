Biden's Reign Of Destruction Isn't Over Yet

Pardoning Hunter Biden has put Joe Biden back in the news cycle and with that the whole Democrat party has exposed itself as hypocrites yet again. In this episode, I'll partake in the exposing, as well as, unbelievably and laughably, ANOTHER legal note on The View.





The Bongino Report brings you the top conservative and libertarian news stories of the day, aggregated in an easy-to-read format to assist the public in getting accurate information. https://bonginoreport.com/





Find official Dan Bongino Show merch at store.bongino.com





Please subscribe to the podcast at:





iTunes:





https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t





000





Soundcloud: