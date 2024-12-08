BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CNN BANS PRO-TRUMP COMMENTATOR 📟 FOR BEEPER JOKE AIMED AT MUSLIM JOURNALIST MEHDI HASAN
99 views • 6 months ago

CNN has banned a conservative pundit from ever appearing on the network again after he made a joke to a progressive Muslim journalist during a terse exchange on “CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip.”


It began when guest panelist Ryan Girdusky said that fellow guest Mehdi Hasan had frequently been called an antisemite, which Hasan acknowledged, saying he was “used to it” as a vocal supporter of Palestinians.


Read more at https://nypost.com/2024/10/29/media/cnn-bans-ryan-girdusky-for-beeper-remark-aimed-at-mehdi-hasan/


The New York Post is your source for breaking news, news about New York, sports, business, entertainment, opinion, real estate, culture, fashion, and more.


Subscribe to New York Post Sports: https://www.youtube.com/c/nypostsports


Catch the latest news here: https://nypost.com/

Follow The New York Post on:

Twitter - https://twitter.com/nypost

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/NYPost


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvNoCwbYY6o

Keywords
ryan girduskymehdi hasanmulti pronged offensivecnn newsnight with abby phillipbeeper joke
