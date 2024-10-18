BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HUGE but Unnoticed. Rothschild Control Is Revealed By Former Russian #1 Oligarch
VSvozov
VSvozov
120 views • 7 months ago

Orig:  https://youtu.be/xVah87LKS04?t=859


After Gorbachev's treason Soviet economy was decimated and put under control of owners of the World.

ЮКОС (YUKOS or UKOS) was large siberian oil company.

It's name stands for Yugansk(region) Kuibishev(town) Org(anic) Synthesis. But there is a conspiracy that it stands for United Kingdom Oil Supports.

Khodorkovsky was "CEO" of YUKOS (1997–2004),

By 2003, Khodorkovsky was the richest man in Russia, and potentially on his way to becoming the richest man in the world. In 2004, Forbes placed him 16th on its list of the world's wealthiest people, with a fortune estimated at $16 billion.

Yet, could be thrown away in one move of Jacob Rothschild


russiadeep stateeconomycontrolnworothschildputinresourcesoligarch
