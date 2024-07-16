© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On a Saturday evening of July 13th, 2024 a bullet grazes the head of Donald J. Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
The rooftop shooter, reported as Thomas Matthew Crooks is a 20-year old with a unique past, including being in a Blackrock (Hedgefund) commercial.
Sources:
DEMOCRATS WANT TRUMP DEAD ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON TRUMP!!!!
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=66933f2cf29d3ae2ede22c6d
Trump Shot In Head, MSM Downplays Severity, Civil War Is Coming…
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=669321a7f4762e16faadfe35
More info:
Trump Says Last Millisecond Head Tilt to Read Chart on Illegal Immigration Stats Saved His Life (Slow-Motion Video)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/trump-says-last-millisecond-head-tilt-saved-his
WATCH: Biden Issued Veiled Threat One Week Before Trump Assassination Attempt in Stephanopoulos Interview, Implied Something Ominous Was About to Befall Trump
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/watch-biden-issued-veiled-threat-one-week-before
EXPOSED: THE TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT! - Was The CIA Involved? - Why Did Snipers Stand Down?
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=66943745c247dbdab76ebf3c
Desperate Deep State Will Try To Assassinate Trump Again, Alex Jones Is Tomorrow's News Today!
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=669468a2c2f65f8dfa0dc307