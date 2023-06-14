Pathways to the Future: Supersoldiers & Ascended Masters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Salla
June 13, 2023
This is the trailer to the June 24 webinar: "Supersoldiers and Ascended Masters: Two Pathways for Humanity's Emergence into a Galactic Society."
To register & more info visit: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/supersoldiersascendedmasters
Many thanks to Jas Marlin for creating this video and to Angelika Whitecliff to joining me in the narration.
Michael Salla, Ph.D.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HL2ihXjrPto