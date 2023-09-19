BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Protesters in Yerevan, Armenia are leaving the Russian Embassy, and are heading towards the Government Building
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
45 views • 09/19/2023

Protesters in Yerevan are leaving the Russian Embassy, and are heading towards the Government BuildingA little earlier this was reported:

The Russian Embassy in Armenia is blocked by demonstrators, preventing its staff from leaving the building. A source at the Russian diplomatic mission told the TASS correspondent:

"The embassy building has been blocked. There are many demonstrators in front of the building at the main entrance. The back entrance is also blocked, but it is not clear how many people are on that side. The information about the children and wives who were allegedly brought to the embassy is not true. The relatives are at home and are not in any danger".

