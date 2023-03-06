Tempe crime: New video from Intercity62 passenger minutes after crash

A new video of the Tempe crime has come to light, which was "taken" by a student who was a passenger on the horror train then thrown into the collision, and who captured the first seconds after the disaster.

The scene resembles a bombed out landscape, while the wagons have been set ablaze.

We warn you that the video is a punch in the stomach because the voices of beaten people can be heard screaming in pain, some of them are burning, who at that time were trapped in the burning wagons. 57 people lost their lives and there are still dozens missing.

For this crime justice must be done.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V5rIojEzjnk&t=1s

