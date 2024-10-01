Forced conscription/draft, Government avoidance of accountability, Historical parallels civil War

In this discussion, Mike Martins addresses several key points regarding war, government accountability, and the manipulation of public sentiment:





Forced conscription/draft: Governments may have to force a draft because people are not willing to voluntarily fight in what he calls "banker wars" or conflicts that lack clear justification for the public.





Government avoidance of accountability: Instead of admitting mistakes, governments double down and escalate conflicts, often using war as a distraction from their failures.





Innocent people caught in crossfire: Ordinary people and families suffer the most in these conflicts, even though they didn't sign up for them.





Lack of motivation to fight: Many people, especially in countries like England or Canada, may feel disconnected from the cause, questioning what exactly they're fighting for or preserving.





Historical parallels with the U.S. Civil War: Mike argues that the American Civil War wasn't about freeing slaves but was driven by economic interests, particularly taxation and control by the British Crown. He suggests that recruitment narratives often mislead people about the true reasons behind wars.





In essence, Mike is critical of the motivations behind modern conflicts, seeing them as serving the interests of elites while leaving the general population to bear the consequences.









war conscription, government accountability, forced draft, banker wars, military recruitment, public sentiment manipulation, elite interests, innocent casualties, political escalation, modern warfare, economic interests, historical parallels, U.S. Civil War, taxation and war, North vs South, recruitment tactics, Civil War myths, British Crown influence, foreign banking, war propaganda, global conflicts, political distraction, accountability avoidance, unjust wars, international politics, power struggles, government failures, military-industrial complex, global elite control, mass suffering, geopolitical strategy, foreign policy criticism, war motivations