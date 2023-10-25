ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Wednesday 10/25/23 • GAZA WAR, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ALEX JONES DEBATES NICK FUENTES OVER GAZA WAR, CHINA, CHRISTENDOM, AMERICA’S FUTURE, NOTHING IS OFF LIMITS! MUST-WATCH BROADCAST!Klaus Schwab makes good on his threat that “You will eat the bugs” as America’s largest meat packer Tyson Foods signs billion-dollar deal to force-feed Americans insects!
Meanwhile, more rat-like lawyers are turning on Trump for his “crime” of questioning the election! Today’s broadcast is LOADED with breaking news & exclusive intel on the world’s hottest events including the invasion of America’s border, China’s massive moves to become the leading superpower, and what Americans can do TODAY to counter their sellout political leaders!
