Eric Genuis - "Romanza Tranquilla" - violin, cello, piano
Aug 10, 2011
A moving, deeply reflective piece weaving the piano, violin and cello together in a fine musical tapestry. Kudos to Alena Merimee (violin) and Cedra Kuehn (cello) for their inspired playing.
Please let me know if you enjoy this.
All the best to you,
Eric
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Et-VE9pAI58