Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(23 August 2023)





▫️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





▫️ In the Kupyansk direction, the assault detachments of the Zapad Group of Forces carried out offensive actions in the assigned areas of responsibility and improved the tactical situation.





▫️ With the support of aviation, artillery fire, and heavy flamethrowers, four attacks by assault groups of the 67th, Mechanised, 68th Jaeger, 25th Airborne, and 95th Air Assault brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were repelled close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region), Novoyegorovka, and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️ The enemy's losses in this direction during the day amounted to up to 170 Ukrainian troops, one tank, five armoured fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, as well as one D-20 howitzer.





▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, four attacks of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brigade near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region) were repelled by competent actions of the Russian units, air strikes, and artillery fire during the day.





▫️ Up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, four motor vehicles, Polish-made Krab and German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery systems, one D-30 gun, three U.S.-made M119 howitzer, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-48 counter-battery radiation station have been neutralised.





▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in close co-operation with aviation and artillery, repelled three attacks by Ukrainian Armed Forces near Nevelskoye, Mayorsk, and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy has suffered losses of up to 180 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one Gvozdika and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, and D-30 and D-20 howitzers in this direction in the past 24 hours.





◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems inflicted losses on the units of AFU 21st Mechanised Brigade and 5th National Guard Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic). During the day in this direction, the enemy suffered losses of up to 60 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, and one D-30 howitzer.





◽️ In South Donetsk direction, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on clusters of AFU manpower and hardware close to Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic). In addition, two AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups were disabled near Rovnopol (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The enemy's losses amounted to up to 145 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, one tank, as well as one American-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system during the day.





◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 20 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer were destroyed by enemy fire.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 143 areas during the day. One P-18 radar for detecting and tracking air targets was neutralised near Zaporozhye.





▫️ Two command posts of the AFU 67th Mechanised and 81st Airmobile brigades was eliminated close to Serebryanka and Dronovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️ Russian air defence forces have intercepted one HIMARS MLRS projectile during the day.





◽️ Moreover, 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Shipilovka, Privolye, Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Berestovoye, Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Chistopolye, Lyubimovka, Mirnoye, and Inzhenernoye (Zaporozhye region).





📊 In total, 462 airplanes and 246 helicopters, 5,970 unmanned aerial vehicles, 431 air defence missile systems, 11,457 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,144 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,011 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,390 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.