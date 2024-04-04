When the American people have finally decided it’s important enough for them to end the insanity, they can stop our government - Marjorie Taylor Greene with Tucker Carlson clip.

I'm not a MTG fan, she's like all the others. I like her comments here in this video. She's pro-Israel like most in our Gov't with the same hypocritical views. This explains her Israel views. https://greene.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=589

She supports Israel. ... calling them a great friend and ally below. Christian Zionist? Read her thoughts on Israel.

She also pledged to censure Tlaib in November, Greene specifically included comments Tlaib made Saturday calling for “peaceful coexistence” between Palestinians and Israelis.

“From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate,” Tlaib said on X, formerly Twitter. “My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity.”

Greene described those comments as “calls for the genocide of our great friend and ally Israel.”

WTF has Israel done to be a great friend and ally? Israel Zionists hate Christians. Cynthia



