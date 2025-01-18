Mike Williams on the John Cooper Podcast - The Beatles and Social Engineering (Feb 2025)

John and Mike discuss the early years of the Beatles, as well as other topics related to Mike's 8 years of research into the Beatles conspiracy.





Related links:

* Part 1: Did The Beatles Write All Their Own Music? https://tinyurl.com/bde8t475

* Part 2: The Addendum: http://tinyurl.com/2w58w9hv

* Part 3: Rubber Soul: The Unofficial Narrative: https://tinyurl.com/3tew4f2n

* Paul McCartney Admits 14 Songs for Let It Be in 30 Days was Impossible https://youtu.be/0FnVOTmKoqU

* Protecting The Beatles' Official Story (Budakon footage): https://tinyurl.com/ym6jy36z

* Sallie Witte: Paul McCartney's Artificial Eye: https://youtu.be/TyyHgTgT8eI

* Paul McCartney (Billy Shears) - Right Eye Blind: https://youtu.be/fhcBons7HMU

* How Does A Prosthetic Eye Move? https://tinyurl.com/3r844zzh

* Decoding Paul “Billy Shears” McCartney’s Family Tree: https://youtu.be/xYNkwsTncIM

* Sharon Clemons - Forbidden Fruit: The Beatles & Paul Is Dead: https://youtu.be/-jsmkVKNi9U

* Bernard Purdie - Legendary Drummer Discusses Fixing (Drumming On) 21 Beatle Tracks: https://youtu.be/CLqkk1443Dc

* The Wrecking Crew documentary: https://youtu.be/KIcJZJlyMUc

* Hired Gun: https://youtu.be/BabX8k1myTc

* Muscle Shoals: https://youtu.be/hKmGUIM1uAI

* Dave Clark 5 backing track failure (Ed Sullivan): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MTQf26sZxYw

* Olivia Harrison says "Hello Billy" at Concert for George: https://youtu.be/bO1Q8qkVf6c

* Mike Stock - Inside The Music Business: https://youtu.be/NBDoTihztls





