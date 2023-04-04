BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israeli fake news is continuing
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
917 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • 04/04/2023

Posted 3April2023  Daniel Amram "אנרכיסטים שמאלנים פרצו לבית ושדדו אותו ושרפו - האמנם? או פייק ניוז? ערוץ 14"  ""Left-wing anarchists broke into the house and robbed it and burned it – did they? Or fake news? Channel 14)"":

US State Department Colour Revolution in Israel continues with fake news to start a war between the Left and Right.

Except…. so many of the details don’t pan out, and it looks like yet another attempt to paint a picture in the media of ‘crazed lunatics’ on the other side of the debate.

Keywords
fake newsisraelwarmediacolour revolution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy