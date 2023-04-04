Israeli fake news is continuing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Posted 3April2023 Daniel Amram "אנרכיסטים שמאלנים פרצו לבית ושדדו אותו ושרפו - האמנם? או פייק ניוז? ערוץ 14" ""Left-wing anarchists broke into the house and robbed it and burned it – did they? Or fake news? Channel 14)"":
US State Department Colour Revolution in Israel continues with fake news to start a war between the Left and Right.
Except…. so many of the details don’t pan out, and it looks like yet
another attempt to paint a picture in the media of ‘crazed lunatics’ on
the other side of the debate.