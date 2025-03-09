BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Correction for partial day information given after the Lazarus Machine Dream Remake 3-9-25
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
This is concerning the correction of the information in which I had discussed Friday as the day of crucifixion and how a day can be a partial day at the end of the remake of the Lazarus Mind Machine dream please note: Jesus Christ rose on Sunday the 1st day of the week. I did say Monday on the Lazarus Mind Dream video as the first day of the week when He arose but I read it wrong on my notes when I calculated the 3 Jewish nights. I am so sorry. It would be. the 1st night: Thursday before sundown. 2nd night is Thursday after sundown to Friday sundown. 3rd night: Friday sundown to Saturday sundown with Jesus Christ rising on Sunday morning.

James 1:4 But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing.

correctiondateresurrectio day
