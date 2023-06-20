BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tornado snaps cell phone tower in half.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
115 followers
4
668 views • 06/20/2023

Tornado smashes 5G towers, snapping one in half. Watch the one on the right. Strange how the cars don't get blown over...

Poor trees.
Arkansas, USA: Video scenes from powerful tornado which hit the vicinity of Little Rock city on sunday!

There were also reports of chicken houses that were destroyed, damaged barns, and many downed trees on houses and cars
According to the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, as of Sunday afternoon, there were just over 6,000 electric cooperative members without power.

Follow us https://t.me/leaklive on Telegram.

The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

Keywords
usaarkansastornadocell tower5g tower
