Crypto: Federal Reserve head Jerome Powell hopeful stablecoin rules near
Federal Reserve head Jerome Powell hopeful stablecoin rules near, big bank regs to loosen up

Deregulate magic internet money, more scrutiny on con-based coins… like the dollar. 

Adding: 

🤖 Trump's admin discusses banning DeepSeek — reports 

According to the NYT, amid fears that China could overtake the US in artificial intelligence, the White House is considering restricting access to DeepSeek, which previously shook the world with its cost-effectiveness and power.

The administration is also pushing American companies like Nvidia to stop selling to the Chinese AI firm, the paper added.

