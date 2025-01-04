© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Healing Anointing: " '2025'- Rescued from the Curse" Isaiah 11:6 NLT [6] In that day the wolf and the lamb will live together; the leopard will lie down with the baby goat. The calf and the yearling will be safe with the lion, and a little child will lead them all. #Bible #Anointing #faith #miracles