Special Forces Green Beret Survives An IED Attack | Shawn Ryan Vigilance Elite
54 views • 03/22/2023

#SPECIALFORCES #OPERATOR #VigilanceElite #ShawnRyan

Don Bradley, A.K.A. Head Shot Don, gets into an incident that forever changed his life.

In this episode Shawn Ryan sits down with Don Bradley A.K.A. Head Shot Don, who is a former Green Beret and a former CIA Contractor who has over 20 combat deployments with the CIA alone.

Don has a severe TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and his symptoms can hit unexpectedly so we go right into the meat of this one with absolutely 0 fluff.

He is an operator who has seen more combat than most can imagine, but consistently displayed the utmost self restraint while under attack and extreme duress which is extremely hard to do. We go into detail into 3 separate incidences one of which actually happens right here in The United States in Monroe County, Georgia, where his destiny unfortunately falls in the hands of the court system.

 We did an update on the Vigilance Elite Patreon a while back to address what is currently happening. Don is now a free man and was found no guilty.

Watch the full interview with Don here: https://youtu.be/VQjo-olMnSI

