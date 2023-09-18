🙏 Todd Coconato Radio Show 🙏 “Yes, The Bible Is True…Here’s The Proof!”



Biblical scholars and many Christians believe that the Bible is the word of God based on several lines of evidence, including historical, textual, and theological aspects. While it's important to note that this is a matter of faith, here are some arguments that support this belief:

1. **Historical Accuracy**: The Bible contains numerous historical accounts that align with archaeological and historical findings. For example, events like the reign of specific kings, battles, and the existence of certain cities have been corroborated by archaeological evidence, lending credibility to the Bible's historical accuracy.

2. **Fulfillment of Prophecies**: The Bible contains many prophecies, and some have been fulfilled in a remarkably accurate manner. For example, the Old Testament contains numerous prophecies about the coming of the Messiah, which Christians believe were fulfilled in the person of Jesus Christ. This suggests a divine source of knowledge.

3. **Consistency Across Texts**: Despite being written by multiple authors over centuries, the Bible maintains a consistent theological message. This continuity suggests divine inspiration guiding the authors.

4. **Transformational Impact**: The Bible has had a profound impact on individuals, cultures, and societies throughout history. Its teachings have shaped moral and ethical systems and have inspired countless people to live virtuous lives.

5. **The Dead Sea Scrolls**: The discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls in the mid-20th century is significant for biblical scholarship. These ancient manuscripts included copies of the Hebrew Bible (Old Testament) dating back to around the time of Jesus. The remarkable similarity between these scrolls and later biblical texts suggests that the content of the Bible has been preserved with a high degree of accuracy over time.

For evidence from the Bible itself regarding its divine origin and preservation, consider the following passages:

- **2 Timothy 3:16-17**: "All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, so that the servant of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work." This verse suggests that the Bible is divinely inspired.

- **Isaiah 40:8**: "The grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of our God endures forever." This verse emphasizes the enduring nature of God's word.

- **Psalm 119:160**: "Your word is true from the beginning: and every one of your righteous judgments endures forever." This verse underscores the truth and enduring quality of God's word.

In summary, biblical scholars and Christians argue that the Bible is the word of God based on historical accuracy, fulfillment of prophecies, theological consistency, its transformative impact, and the preservation of texts like the Dead Sea Scrolls. While these arguments are persuasive for believers, it's important to acknowledge that not everyone shares this perspective, and beliefs about the Bible's divine nature vary widely.