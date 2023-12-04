12/3/2023

Mark 15:11-13 The King Of Israel

Intro: Trump Derangment syndrome. Now we have Israel derangement syndrome or Jewish derangement syndrome. Genesis 12:2-3 And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing:3 And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed. It is God who is determined to bless Israel because they will carry salvation to the whole world. This salvation will come through the Jewish Jesus Christ and through the word of God written by God’s hand through the Jewish Moses, prophets and apostles. Mark 13:13 And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake: but he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved. Name’s sake are followers of Jesus and Jews in general. Jesus was a Jew. Christians and Jews are the most hated people in the world. God and Satan both have agenda’s. Israel. Satan wants to destroy her and God has promised to reign over her through Jesus Christ.