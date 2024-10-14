BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WARNING DO NOT EAT BRAZIL NUTS TO GET SELENIUM WHEN TAKING IODINE!
110 views • 7 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4bOZoGg

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - https://sunfruitdan.co/4dV8Idd

The Iodine Children’s Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/3TIkajY


Healing With Iodine: Your Missing Link To Better Health - https://amzn.to/3zpmuoY


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


WARNING DO NOT EAT BRAZIL NUTS TO GET SELENIUM WHEN TAKING IODINE!


When someone ingests any Iodine supplement, such as Lugols Iodine, to provide their body with this essential mineral, they always need to ensure they get enough selenium, which is also a necessary mineral for the human body.


One of the most common recommendations people are given to ensure they are getting adequate amounts of selenium when taking Iodine is to eat Brazil nuts, but I never advise this due to a few different reasons that I discuss entirely in this video: "WARNING DO NOT EAT BRAZIL NUTS TO GET SELENIUM WHEN TAKING IODINE!"


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno


iodineiodine mega dose protocoliodine seleniumiodine brazil nutswhy you need selenium when taking iodinelugols iodine seleniumwarning do not eat brazil nuts to get selenium when taking iodineiodine brazil nuts seleniumlugols iodine brazil nutsbrazil nuts thyroid
