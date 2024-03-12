Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 12, 2024 – Has a stakeholder deal been made to REINSTALL TRUMP?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- US politics, foreign policy, and CIA with former analyst Larry Johnson. (0:02)
- Gold and crypto as alternatives to the failing Western currencies. (2:12)
- Lead in food and lab testing options. (20:34)
- AI-powered language model for preserving human knowledge. (30:12)
- Trump's alleged deals with powerful interests. (36:12)
- Potential Trump administration appointees. (52:18)
- Boeing's quality control issues and workplace culture. (1:02:53)
- US politics, decentralization, and CIA insights. (1:09:49)
- US military power and government corruption. (1:15:25)
- Military spending, corruption, and geopolitical tensions. (1:20:28)
- CIA involvement in election interference and Trump's presidency. (1:29:48)
- Political leadership, communism, and Ukraine. (1:37:55)
- US foreign policy and economic dominance. (1:49:18)
- Politics, culture, and media bias. (1:53:36)
- Illegal immigration and its impact on the US. (1:59:58)