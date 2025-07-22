Inside Canada's $13 Billion Nuclear Megaproject

Welcome to the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station, one of the most important and advanced energy facilities in the world. This single plant provides 20% of all electricity for Ontario, powering over 2 million homes with clean, reliable, emission-free energy. https://www.youtube.com/@powerprocess3308/videos

In this deep dive, we explore the massive $12.8 billion refurbishment project that will extend Darlington's life to 2055, generating an estimated $90 billion in economic benefits and preventing nearly 300 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions. We'll look at the incredible CANDU reactor technology that allows for on-line refueling and world-class performance.

But the story doesn't end there. Darlington is also the site for North America's FIRST grid-scale Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), positioning Canada at the forefront of a global energy revolution. Join us as we explore the past, present, and future of this nuclear titan.

👇 What do you think about the future of nuclear power? Let us know in the comments!

https://www.dailymotion.com/powerprocess

