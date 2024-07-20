PHIL WILLIAMS SWALLOWS WHOLE THE 'MASTER RACE' HOT GARBAGE ₪ {NTNT NASHVILLE 2024]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Originally titled, "Phil Williams: 'When I look at you guys, I do not think master race"...but please, spare me the virtue-signaling
'Nashville belongs to us — not the out-of-state neo-Nazis who have created havoc this week on our streets with their symbols of hate and vile words.'
Sounds cool, boomer - too bad it's utterly empty rhetoric, as the ones you deem the victims of a FANTASY EXTERMINATION CAMPAIGN were actually the perpetrators of wars and famines since history started recording events...and even what we believe is true may have been manufactured around events
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpKMWj7g0_I
UPDATE: HEY PHILL!!!😱 EAT SHIT AND DIE BOOMER O/
https://x.com/jehu1488/status/1814592542056366371
https://GTVflyers.com 🤓 don't be a dumbass boomer cuck like Phil