Premeditated Murder! - Dr. Judy Mikovits
Liberty Monks Podcast
Liberty Monks Podcast
71 followers
122 views • 03/10/2023

Renowned Immunologist and Virologist joins the Liberty Monks and exposes the truth behind the crimes against humanity that have been committed by world leaders.


Dr. Mikovits earned a BA in Chemistry from University of Virginia in 1980 and a PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from George Washington University in 1992. In her forty-year quest to understand the causes, prevention and treatment of chronic diseases, she has co-authored seminal papers culminating at least a decade of research in each of four fields: Immunology, natural products chemistry, epigenetics, and HIV/AIDs drug development.

Dr Mikovits is a New York Times Best selling author of the books Plague, Plague of Corruption, Ending Plague and the Truth about the Masks.

In 2020 Dr. Mikovits started DrJSolution, a company focused on providing solutions for prevention and treatment of autoimmune/auto-inflammatory diseases resulting from viral infection, drugs and environmental toxins. Her heart and passion is to focus on natural products chemistry and plant based drug and nutritional therapeutic protocols.

Her current focus is on medical cannabis with breakthroughs in understanding of the pathophysiology of neuroimmune diseases such as vaccine acquired immune deficiency syndrome = vaccine AIDS.


Liberty Monks
www.libertymonks.com
Keywords
vaccinemikovitscovid
