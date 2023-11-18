Israeli Forces Strike & MURDER Refugee Civilians Sheltered at Al-Fakhoora UN School in northern Gaza - Nov 18, #Genocide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli Forces Strike Refugee Civilians Sheltered at Al-Fakhoora UN School in northern Gaza - Nov 18, #Genocide
Israeli forces strike Al-Fakhoora School in northern Gaza, posted 5 hours ago.
Israeli air raids have hit the Al-Fakhoora School, run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.
About 200 people were killed and wounded in an Israeli strike on the Al-Fakhura school in the Gaza Strip, reports Al Jazeera