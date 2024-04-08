Survivor of Cult-Like Abuse Forgives Father Through Christ’s Strength - Carrie Sheffield

Forgiveness is easier said than done, and one woman warrior who has experienced the unthinkable is Carrie Sheffield. Carrie is the author of Motorhome Prophecies: A Journey of Healing and Forgiveness, in which she chronicles finding a way to forgive after a childhood of horrifying abuse at the hands of her cult-like father. Now, Carrie is an esteemed columnist and broadcaster who talks about the healing power of forgiveness through the grace of God. She discusses the uptick in depression and suicide across America, and why forgiveness is such an integral part of healing your own wounds - even if the other person doesn’t deserve it. She now shares her knowledge and wisdom with many others so they can learn to heal, too!









TAKEAWAYS





Carrie’s father believed that he was a Mormon prophet and used his cult-like behavior to abuse his family





Often, those under the control of a cult leader or abuser will be isolated, routinely uprooted, and estranged from loved ones





Only the love of Christ truly assuaged the wounds that Carrie suffered as a result of her massive childhood trauma





Victims of childhood sexual abuse are much more likely to commit suicide later in life if they leave their trauma unresolved









