Survivor of Cult-Like Abuse Forgives Father Through Christ’s Strength - Carrie Sheffield

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Forgiveness is easier said than done, and one woman warrior who has experienced the unthinkable is Carrie Sheffield. Carrie is the author of Motorhome Prophecies: A Journey of Healing and Forgiveness, in which she chronicles finding a way to forgive after a childhood of horrifying abuse at the hands of her cult-like father. Now, Carrie is an esteemed columnist and broadcaster who talks about the healing power of forgiveness through the grace of God. She discusses the uptick in depression and suicide across America, and why forgiveness is such an integral part of healing your own wounds - even if the other person doesn’t deserve it. She now shares her knowledge and wisdom with many others so they can learn to heal, too!
TAKEAWAYS
Carrie’s father believed that he was a Mormon prophet and used his cult-like behavior to abuse his family
Often, those under the control of a cult leader or abuser will be isolated, routinely uprooted, and estranged from loved ones
Only the love of Christ truly assuaged the wounds that Carrie suffered as a result of her massive childhood trauma
Victims of childhood sexual abuse are much more likely to commit suicide later in life if they leave their trauma unresolved
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X
Motorhome Prophecies book: https://amzn.to/4aCnK50
The Body Keeps the Score book: https://amzn.to/3xmy6HR
Good Ranchers (get $30 off first box with code TINA): https://www.goodranchers.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH CARRIE SHEFFIELD
Website: https://carriesheffield.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/carriesheffield
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sheffieldcarrie/
X: https://twitter.com/carriesheffield
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CarrieSheffield
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ
Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina
Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/
Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/