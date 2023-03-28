Benny Johnson's Prank in D.C. Unexpectedly Dredges a DoT Whistleblower's bombshell story!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Federal Whistleblower reveals Department of Transportation under Pete Buttigieg IGNORED East Palestine because of politically motivated cruelty. Claims DOT allocates resources based on regional politics: Blue state get funded, Red states get ignored. Also exposed... Federal DOT Whistleblower Exposes Dark Truth About East Palestine
https://twitter.com/i/status/1640094311122436098