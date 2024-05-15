I've Had Enough, The Gloves Come Off! THIS is how you change the weather with your MIND, your INTENTION and your SPIRIT. NO WOO-WOO!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's May 15, 2024 and there's already smoke from fires in the air. You have a God-given ability to use your visualization, intent and will to change the weather. I explain how step-by-step.
ANYONE can do it, but you need a certain type of focus and intent. Rain men and women of folk tales are REAL. In this time of geo-engineering we need many people to help with this! I will show you how.