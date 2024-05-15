BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I've Had Enough, The Gloves Come Off! THIS is how you change the weather with your MIND, your INTENTION and your SPIRIT. NO WOO-WOO!
Intrepid
Intrepid
60 views • 12 months ago

It's May 15, 2024 and there's already smoke from fires in the air.  You have a God-given ability to use your visualization, intent and will to change the weather.  I explain how step-by-step.

ANYONE can do it, but you need a certain type of focus and intent.  Rain men and women of folk tales are REAL.  In this time of geo-engineering we need many people to help with this!  I will show you how.

Keywords
weather controlgeo-engineeringrain-making
