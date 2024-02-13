Surprises At High Levels': Hezbollah's Chilling Warning To Israel After Back-To-Back Attacks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hezbollah has issued a fresh threat to Israel amid fears of an all-out war between the two sides. A Hezbollah parliamentarian has openly challenged Israel, warning the nation to not test the power of the ‘axis of resistance’ which refers to the Iran-backed groups and its proxies including Hezbollah, Hamas and Houthis