Israel’s new Gaza OP will involve airstrikes, MASS DESTRUCTION of infrastructure

Israel’s new Gaza operation will involve airstrikes, MASS DESTRUCTION of infrastructure
IDF spox Effie Defrin says his forces will follow ‘Rafah model’
Rafah was flattened last summer, UN called it a ‘humanitarian catastrophe’

OVER 30 Israeli jets attacking Yemen right now — Al Arabiya