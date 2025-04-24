You're Being PsyOped: From the MS-13 Gangbanger "Maryland Man" to Iraq WMD's the Same Playbook

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The illusory truth effect is a psyop used by those who control the media and are in power via repetition, to convince the masses to take believe thte narrative they are trying to convey. This is a strategy used for advertising and politics, and is shown in the MS-13 gangbanger the media and Democrats are calling "The Maryland Man" to the Iraq invasion of 2003 where they insisted that Iraq had WMD's and was involved with Al Qaeda. #psyop #media #marylandman