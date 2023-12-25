The Mysterious Human Heart

New Evidence Suggests The Heart Is A Vortex Machine, Not A Pump

* The heart is a single muscular band folded over itself in a spiraling pattern, i.e. a vortex of tissue.

* The water that comprises the cells of our bodies is in a gel state.

* This is what pushes blood through the cardiovascular system.

* The water in our bodies becomes an electrical propulsion system, fueled by energy from our environment.

* This system will run indefinitely so long as it stays charged (with the Earth’s electromagnetic field, infrared energy and positive thought).

* Is the blood pumping the heart — via electro-propulsion — rather than the other way around?

* Is the trace amount of gold in our blood transformed into monoatomic gold as it travels through the double vortices in the heart, creating the spark of life?





Reese Reports | 25 December 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=6589383bd73929b3eef1ff7d