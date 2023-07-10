"1,000 Year RAIN BOMB Event" Batters New York's Hudson Valley Region with Dangerous Flash Flooding

- Severe storms dumped heavy rain across New York State on Sunday evening. On Monday morning, people woke up in some areas to impassable roads, flooded homes, stranded vehicles, and other damage. At least one death was confirmed by authorities overnight.





The Hudson Valley area is the most affected by the storm. Meteorologists say the region that stretches along the Hudson River from Westchester County to Albany received upwards of five and eight inches of rain in six hours. Some called yesterday's rainfall event a "once-in-1,000-year rainfall event." #Breaking #News #1000YearFlood #NewYork #Staged #weather





"1,000-Year Rainfall Event" Batters Hudson Valley With Flash Floods

https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/1000-year-rainfall-event-batters-hudson-valley-flash-floods





