🌐 Guarding Kidney Health: Early Detection Matters🩺💚
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 2 months ago

🚨✨ Curious about your Kidney Health? 🛑

🤔 Did you know early detection can be a game-changer? 🩺 Dr. Vivek Jha,a nephrologist and Executive Director at The George Institute for Global Health with 35+ years of experience, sheds light on this.

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3QMEEqo

💡Identifying chronic kidney disease early is crucial for prevention. 🛑

Otherwise, it can lead to kidney failure, requiring expensive dialysis or transplantation

🚀 So,let's dive into why and how guarding your kidneys. 🤝

It's more than health — it's a wealth of well-being! 💚🌐

Keywords
kidney healthkidney diseasedialysis treatment

