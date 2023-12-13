Create New Account
🕵️♀️ Uncovering Gender Bias In Resume Screening 📑💼
Finding Genius Podcast
185 Subscribers
37 views
Published 2 months ago

🚀 ⚖️ Did you hear about Amazon's infamous resume screening algorithm? 🤖💼

📰 In the news, Amazon used machine learning to predict desirable resumes, but it backfired!

🔄 The bias against women surfaced due to an imbalanced dataset. 👩

💻 Imagine rejecting resumes just based on gender-related terms! 🙅♀️

📑 Let's break down biases and promote fairness in hiring. 💪🌐

🎙️ Learn more by clicking here https://bit.ly/40w5BSA.

Keywords
artificial intelligencejob equalitytech ethics

