🕵️♀️ Uncovering Gender Bias In Resume Screening 📑💼

🚀 ⚖️ Did you hear about Amazon's infamous resume screening algorithm? 🤖💼
📰 In the news, Amazon used machine learning to predict desirable resumes, but it backfired!
🔄 The bias against women surfaced due to an imbalanced dataset. 👩
💻 Imagine rejecting resumes just based on gender-related terms! 🙅♀️
📑 Let's break down biases and promote fairness in hiring. 💪🌐
🎙️ Learn more by clicking here https://bit.ly/40w5BSA.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.