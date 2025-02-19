The Minor Prophets Part #11 - Zechariah Pt #5-NOW THE END BEGINS-FEB 18 2025

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we start with the prophet Hosea, and work our way down the line, in order, to read the writings of a fascinating group of men known as ‘The Twelve’. One main thing they all have in common is that they all prophesy concerning the end times of Jacob’s trouble, with a focus on the events of the great Tribulation. Jesus says in Hebrews “Then said I, Lo, I come (in the volume of the book it is written of me,) to do thy will, O God.”, and this is the sum and substance that make up the writings of these amazing Minor Prophets.





ON THIS EPISODE: We take a look at the Prophet Zechariah, and he is perhaps the biggest and most powerful of the 12 Minor Prophets we’ve been studying these past number of weeks. Zechariah has so much to say it’s doubtful we will get even half of it in during our study tonight, and all of it pertains to the Second Advent. Zechariah makes some astonishing connections to the book of Revelation and we will spend much of our time this evening cross-referencing his prophecies. PLEASE NOTE: this is the fifth installment in our look at the book of Zechariah.