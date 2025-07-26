© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So, a few hours ago, the Russian Defense Ministry showed footage of the destruction of the Ukrainian Army's headquarters, which was located in the building of the local police station in the western part of the city of 'Kherson'. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, this building was destroyed with the help of 'ODAB-500' aerial bombs.............................................................................................................................................
