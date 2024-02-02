BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mr. Tough Guy
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
44 views • 02/02/2024

[Bidan] Is A Paper Tiger

* Joe loves to trash talk.

* He opens borders to our enemies.

* You’re supposed to protect what you love.

* Migrants get free cash.

* Going soft on crime is not compassion.

* Bad behavior gets rewarded.

* We’re not supposed to be rewarding foreigners for invading.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (1 February 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6346030967112

Keywords
traffickingsocialismjesse wattersborder crisisborder securityjoe bidensouthern borderglobalismmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisismigrant caravaninfiltrationbroken bordersubversionopen bordersmugglingfree stuffmigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationgreat replacementreplacement theory
