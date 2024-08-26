Tulsi Gabbard "To Save Our Country" endorses Donald Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tulsi Gabbard endorses Donald Trump.
The following was forwarded from Eva K Bartlett:
(2019):
Gabbard:
-deflected on israel's crimes against Palestinians
-doesn't respect right for Palestinians' self defense
-lauds murderous israel as having "sense of morality"
-would mean further hell for Palestinians in Gaza (2 million, under israeli siege)
https://x.com/EvaKBartlett/status/1185812787320283136
(2021):
Actually, no, when pushed by McCain on her talk show, Gabbard capitulated and spewed gross rhetoric against Assad.
Eva Karene Bartlett
@EvaKBartlett
And here:
Gabbard: "He is a brutal dictator, just like Saddam Hussein and just like Gaddafi in Libya."
https://x.com/EvaKBartlett/status/1402515867934601217
(2021):
Surprise, surprise. Gabbard capitalizing on Afghanistan to push the fake 9/11 narrative & fake reasons the US invaded Afghanistan.
Once a lying politician always a lying politician.
(Plus her look of concern is fake as hell).
https://x.com/EvaKBartlett/status/1428324562572300299
(2020):
Mark Burton: "..."anti-war" Tulsi Gabbard endorsed inveterate war criminal, Joe Biden (a) prime supporter of the war on the people of Iraq. Between actual war & sanctions...1 million Iraqis died...Biden needs to be tried for his war crimes & the people of Iraq deserve justice."
https://x.com/EvaKBartlett/status/1241067477175582722
(2019):
This is shit. Plz don't argue Tulsi is taking a principled position. She is NOT taking a principled position but pandering to moronic masses & repeating war propaganda designed to move public to overthrow Syrian govt.
https://x.com/EvaKBartlett/status/1098448163529261057