© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran & Lebanon War Current Military Analysis 10-26-24 lotfyzakaria
lotfy zakaria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8gSLkO8p7c
اسرائيل تدمر الدفاعت الجوية الايرانية وتضرب مصانع انتاج الوقود الصلب للصواريخ الباليستية شرق طهران
Israel destroys Iranian air defenses and strikes factories producing solid fuel for ballistic missiles east of Tehran