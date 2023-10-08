IRANIAN Lawmakers chant "Death to America"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
DC_Draino says:
* Trump: America First
* Biden: SENDS $6 billion to IRAN who's government leaders chant "Death to America"
* Israel and Iran are at war.
1. This is a war where Israel must defend itself against Iran.
2. Iran put Hamas on a suicide mission to prevent the emerging USA-Sunni-Israel alliance.
3. The mission must be to destroy the entirety of Hamas leadership and all of its capabilities.
@DC_Draino
https://x.com/DC_Draino/status/1710789853342843313?s=20