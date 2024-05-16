The Financial Incentive To Murder & Poison American Children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘We Get Paid To Vaccinate Your Children’
* Big Pharma runs a vax payola scheme.
* Pediatricians get several types of financial incentives and kickbacks for administering jabs.
* There are more deaths from ‘vaccines’ than from the diseases they are said to prevent.
Reese Reports | 16 May 2024
https://rumble.com/v4vj0sk-the-financial-incentive-to-murder-and-poison-american-children.html